Women, peace, and power: Rethinking defence in the age of innovation

Secretary Hegseth also announced new directives returning combat standards to what he called “the highest male level.” These aren’t just policy shifts; they are symbols with powerful implications. Such rhetoric risks undoing years of progress - progress that ensured women have a place in peace and security, not one defined by outdated ideas of strength. When inclusion is dismissed as “ideological debris,” it narrows who gets to speak about war, peace, and national defence. And yes; physical standards within the military matter; but today’s wars are no longer fought solely on the battlefield. They’re fought in control rooms, in cyberspace, through intelligence networks, and increasingly through AI-driven systems. Victory depends as much on innovation and diplomacy as on physical power. As we embark on an era where technology will redefine both war and peace – the concept of female inclusion must evolve at pace.