Oil spikes above $63 as Israeli strike in Qatar sparks geopolitical jitters

Middle East tensions reignite risk for crude; markets eye rate cuts, OPEC+ supply moves
Dubai: Oil prices rose after reports of an Israeli military strike in Qatar raised fresh concerns about growing conflict in the Middle East.
The U.S. oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), climbed 1.5% to over $63 a barrel. The move came after explosions were reported in Doha, with sources saying the attack targeted top Hamas officials. Hamas is labeled a terrorist group by the U.S. and Europe.
Oil was already on the rise as global stock markets gained, fueled by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon. A small planned supply increase from OPEC+ also helped ease concerns about Saudi Arabia lowering prices for most of its oil exports.
