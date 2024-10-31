What is the penalty for jaywalking?

Article 7 of the new law, on ‘controls for using the road’, mentions in sub-clause 4 that pedestrians, or those who are on a cycle, e-scooter or any such personal transportation equipment, should not stop in the middle of the road, or cross the road from a non-designated area.

It goes on to state: “In all cases, pedestrians may not cross roads whose speed limit exceeds 80 km/h and pedestrians bear any civil or criminal liability resulting from failure to comply with that.”

Article 39 (2) of the law also states that if any person crosses from a non-designated place on roads with speed limit of over 80km/h or more, he or she faces three months in jail and/or a fine of not less than Dh10,000.

But what does criminal or civil liability mean?

“Basically, if you are not at a pedestrian crossing and are crossing the road, if you meet with an accident because a car was driving within the permitted speed limit of 80km/h or more, you are not eligible to get any damages or compensation under the new law and can be penalised as well under Article 7(4) and Article 39 (2),” Navandeep Matta, senior associate at Kochar and Co. legal consultants Dubai, told Gulf News.

You can also be liable to pay the motorist for any damages you may cause to the vehicle or the driver.

“If my car gets damaged because a person crossed the road where there was no pedestrian crossing on a road with a speed limit of 80km/h or more, the pedestrian may be liable to pay for it,” Matta added.

What are the new jaywalking rules? There are four new rules that you should keep in mind as per the new law:

1. Whether you are walking or riding an e-scooter or any such ‘personal transportation’ like a bicycle or even a skateboard, you cannot cross a road, except from designated crossings, like a zebra crossing or a footbridge.

2. If the road has a speed limit of 80km/h, and you are found crossing the road from a non-designated area, you bear any civil or criminal liability resulting from failure to comply with that.

3. If you are crossing the road from a non-designated place and cause an accident, you face imprisonment and/or a fine of not less than Dh5,000 and not more than Dh10,000.

4. If you cross a road with a speed limit of over 80km/h from a non-designated place, you face three months in jail and/or a fine of not less than Dh10,000.

Driver’s responsibility

The law also protects pedestrians who cross the road from designated areas, by stipulating the responsibilities of drivers in the UAE. As per Article 5 on the vehicle driver’s obligations, you are required to slow down at the entrances and exits of educational and health institutions. When you see a cross walk, make sure you stop completely and only start driving after pedestrians who have started to cross the road have crossed.