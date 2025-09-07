UAE's Ministry of Education defines 8 valid excuses for student absence

The ministry clarified that illness is among the most recognized causes of absence
The Ministry of Education has notified all public and private school administrations across the UAE that it has approved eight categories of valid student absences that will not be treated as violations nor subject students to disciplinary measures. The policy sets out clear procedures to document excuses and verify their authenticity.
According to the ministry, the permitted cases include: certified illness, chronic medical conditions, accompanying relatives for medical treatment, participation in national duties, bereavement, emergencies such as natural disasters, exceptional personal circumstances, and cases involving students of determination.
The ministry clarified that illness is among the most recognized causes of absence, provided the student submits a medical certificate from an accredited authority inside or outside the country. Students with chronic illnesses will be supported through tailored academic plans to ensure continuity in their studies without disruption.
Students may also be excused for accompanying relatives undergoing treatment abroad, with the absence not exceeding one week per academic year and supported by an official document from the concerned authority.
Absences due to participation in national duties or official events—locally or internationally—will also be accepted, provided they are substantiated with official documentation detailing the nature and duration of participation.
In cases of bereavement, students are entitled to leave following the death of a first- or second-degree relative, subject to documentation in line with approved regulations.
The ministry also acknowledged that emergencies, such as natural disasters or force majeure circumstances preventing students from reaching school, as well as exceptional personal situations requiring review by specialized committees, are grounds for excused absence.
The ministry emphasized the importance of these newly adopted regulations, which balance maintaining school discipline with addressing the humanitarian and social considerations of students and their families. The rules clearly define acceptable absence scenarios and the procedures for officially documenting them.
Schools are required to closely monitor absent students by providing access to learning materials via digital platforms or through personalized academic support plans that ensure continuity of learning.
Students are also obliged to complete compensatory assignments to maintain the integrity of the educational process.
In contrast, students in the UAE who exceed five unexcused absences per semester or 15 days in an academic year are subject to escalating disciplinary action. Penalties range from written warnings to the possibility of repeating the academic year. Schools may also deduct marks from conduct grades, particularly in cases of repeated unexcused absences.
Steps for handling unexcused absences:
1 Day Absent: A written warning is issued to the student and their guardian.
3 Days Absent: A first official warning is issued, and the guardian is immediately notified.
6 Days Absent: A second warning is issued, and the case is referred to the Child Protection Unit.
10 Days Absent: A third warning is issued, the case is referred again to the Child Protection Unit, and conduct grades may be affected.
15 Days (Cumulative): The case is escalated to school administrations and external authorities, and the student may be required to repeat the academic year.
Exceeding the Maximum: The student may face expulsion from the formal education system.
Students of Determination and those with chronic illnesses: Schools are required to provide individualized support plans, including psychological and educational assistance.
Accepted excuses: Certified medical reasons, bereavement within the family, and justified travel.
Parents’ role: Guardians are responsible for updating their contact details, submitting official absence justifications, and ensuring their children’s attendance.
Right to Appeal: Parents may file an appeal within five working days of being notified of their child’s absence.
