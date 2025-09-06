GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah rolls out ‘Maaman’ emergency response service for school buses

New emergency alert system links school buses to 999 centre

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sharjah: In the blink of an eye, a school bus driver can face an emergency — whether it’s a sudden breakdown, an accident, or a critical health situation. To keep students safe, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, in partnership with Sharjah Police, has launched the “Maaman” service, a direct link between school buses and the 999 Operations Centre.

Sharjah Police explained in a video on their social media platforms how the service works.

Here’s how it operates: a simple press of a button on the bus allows the driver or supervisor to send an immediate alert. But this isn’t just a notification — the alert transmits the bus’s full data, including its exact location, at the very moment it is activated.

Once the alert is received, the Operations Centre immediately contacts the bus supervisor to assess the situation, while a patrol unit is dispatched to respond on the ground.

A Sharjah police official said every report involving a school bus is treated as a top priority because student safety comes first.

The ultimate goal is simple: every student returns home safely, and parents can have peace of mind, knowing their children are protected every step of the way.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Related Topics:
EducationSharjah

