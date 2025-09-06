Sharjah rolls out ‘Maaman’ emergency response service for school buses

Sharjah: In the blink of an eye, a school bus driver can face an emergency — whether it’s a sudden breakdown, an accident, or a critical health situation. To keep students safe, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, in partnership with Sharjah Police , has launched the “Maaman” service, a direct link between school buses and the 999 Operations Centre.

Here’s how it operates: a simple press of a button on the bus allows the driver or supervisor to send an immediate alert. But this isn’t just a notification — the alert transmits the bus’s full data, including its exact location, at the very moment it is activated.

