Sharjah rolls out ‘Maaman’ emergency response service for school buses

New emergency alert system links school buses to 999 centre
Sharjah: In the blink of an eye, a school bus driver can face an emergency — whether it’s a sudden breakdown, an accident, or a critical health situation. To keep students safe, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, in partnership with Sharjah Police, has launched the “Maaman” service, a direct link between school buses and the 999 Operations Centre.
Sharjah Police explained in a video on their social media platforms how the service works.
Here’s how it operates: a simple press of a button on the bus allows the driver or supervisor to send an immediate alert. But this isn’t just a notification — the alert transmits the bus’s full data, including its exact location, at the very moment it is activated.
Once the alert is received, the Operations Centre immediately contacts the bus supervisor to assess the situation, while a patrol unit is dispatched to respond on the ground.
A Sharjah police official said every report involving a school bus is treated as a top priority because student safety comes first.
The ultimate goal is simple: every student returns home safely, and parents can have peace of mind, knowing their children are protected every step of the way.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox