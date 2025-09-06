Schools told to remove unhealthy food to protect students’ well-being
Under the new rules, schools will no longer be allowed to sell or permit students to bring items such as processed meats—including mortadella and sausages—instant noodles, soft drinks, sugary snacks like chocolate and packaged biscuits, chips, cakes, pastries high in fat and sugar, or flavoured nuts.
Peanuts and peanut-based products are also prohibited due to their potential danger for children with severe allergies.
The decision follows international health recommendations warning against the long-term risks of such foods for children, including obesity and chronic disease. Poor diets, the ministry added, can negatively affect students’ concentration and academic performance.
“Schools must be environments that support healthy habits,” the ministry said in a statement, stressing that proper nutrition is the first line of defence against illness and plays a key role in enabling children to focus and excel.
Parents are urged to provide balanced meals at home and avoid sending children to school with high-fat or high-sugar foods. Special attention was given to breakfast, which the ministry described as the most important meal of the school day, providing energy, boosting memory and helping reduce the temptation to consume unhealthy snacks later.
The ministry emphasised that instilling healthy eating habits from a young age is a shared responsibility between schools and families and is central to raising a generation capable of strong academic achievement and long-term well-being.
