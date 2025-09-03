Dubai children speak out: Do they really need phones in school — and why it matters or doesn’t

From safety to distraction: Dubai kids weigh in on phones in the classroom
I don’t know the math but a parent’s life is probably 80 per cent filled with the refrain, ‘Get off the phone’. From my mother’s experience I can tell you, there are very few things as annoying to her as seeing someone permanently on the phone, just scrolling or frantically texting. (I might or might not be one of those kids).
Perhaps for that reason, phones were completely banned in my schools. In the UAE, the approach has been more measured—but with the recent ban in public schools, the debate has resurfaced: Do children really need their phones in school?
Parents are divided. Some insist they do, citing safety and logistical concerns. Others argue they’re a distraction that disrupts learning.
But what about the children themselves?
Aaron Jacob George, a 14-year-old has a rather balanced view on the subject. “They do need their phones in school, but maybe not as much as other devices. Many students, including me, use it to contact parents, share homework photos and even to read speeches, as phones are lightweight and portable. It is easy for such tasks.”
He adds, “I do use my phone a few times a day, mainly to talk to friends or get photos of school work, or notes.”
However, George doesn’t believe that children should be kept away from their phones completely. “As long as you regulate the use of it, like in our school. The rules are strict, so most people don’t use their phones in lessons. But most teachers are fine with its use in emergencies or special cases, if you’re a senior.”
On the other hand, some teenagers like William Harper, who studies at Dubai English College, doesn’t really bother about the lack of a phone so much. As he says, his time is taken up with other things and there’s no need for him to use it during school hours. “The only thing that was frustrating to start with was that I couldn’t use Apple Pay for the canteen, but once I got used to remembering my payment card that wasn’t a problem any more,” he says.
Does he feel freer, then without a phone? Harper emphatically says, “I don’t notice the difference. I never really was on my phone in school much anyway.” Neither does he feel restricted. When he isn’t in school, he does use his phone to stay in touch with his friends, but uses it less now. “I’m in year 11, and studying is a much bigger part of my life,” he says.
And there are some teenagers like Mahima Kaushani, a 13-year-old. who was so alarmed about articles on phone addictions, scrolling, catfishing and possible teenager hallucinations, that she has the most basic phone, and uses it to just make important calls and send text messages. By 9 PM, she switches off her phone. “I don’t need it in school. If there’s an emergency, I can call from the reception. That’s fine for me me. We are in a safe environment."
It was quite heartwarming to listen to an exchange between Dubai-based Kanessa Muluneh, a serial entrepreneur and her seven-year-old son, Memphsis, who has a phone too. “I have an old phone,” the child said, stretching out the ‘old’ emphatically. Muluneh explained to him that phones might not be allowed now in many schools. What did he feel about it? In a rather matter-of-fact way, Memphis answered, “Yes, if you bring a phone everytime, they should take it. If you’re playing games on it, they need to be strict about it.”
Does he feel safe without a phone? “Little bit,” he answered, but acknowledging that he also would like it, to call his parents.
It’s a double-edged sword. Many parents—and even children—acknowledge that having a phone at school can be useful for staying in touch with parents about logistics or emergencies. At the same time, they agree it shouldn’t be used freely in the classroom, where it can become a distraction from learning.
Ultimately, the debate isn’t about banning phones entirely, but finding the right balance: allowing communication when necessary while keeping classrooms focused and productive. As the perspectives of students, parents, and even younger children show, thoughtful regulation—not outright restriction—may be the key to managing phones in schools.
