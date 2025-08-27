How UAE families shop smart for kids’ clothes by season and style
Dubai: When it comes to dressing kids in the UAE, especially in a climate as extreme and varied as Dubai’s, parents are not just looking for cute outfits. They're thinking about comfort, climate, cost, durability, and of course, style. From bustling malls to convenient online platforms, families across the emirates are finding creative ways to balance budget, quality, and functionality for their children's clothing.
Style meets practicality
For Filipino expat Alpha Loren Formales, a Dubai resident of over 10 years, practicality always comes first when shopping for her three-year-old son, Alfonso Miguel. Her go-to stores? Max Kids and R&B Kids, brands known for their accessibility across the city and their kid-friendly styles.
“We always prioritize comfort first, then style,” says Alpha. “Kids grow so fast, so we usually buy slightly bigger sizes, that way, the clothes last at least two to three years.”
Her strategy blends practicality and affordability. While everyday clothes come from budget-friendly stores, shoes are a different story. Here, durability wins.
“We invest in quality brands for shoes; kids run, jump, and wear them out fast.”
Online shopping for modern families
Daniel Benedict, a father from India, who’s been living in the UAE for 21 years, swears by the convenience of online shopping. Platforms like FirstCry, ZARA, and H&M are his top picks.
“FirstCry is fantastic for everyday essentials, it's reliable, reasonably priced, and delivery is quick,” he says. “For trendier or event-ready pieces, ZARA and H&M have great collections that are still child-friendly.”
Like many parents, Daniel times his shopping with sale seasons, making the most of deals and stocking up for future needs.
“Comfort is always the top priority, but I also look at washability and durability. No one wants high-maintenance clothes when it comes to kids!”
Mall culture meets sports style
Another Filipino expat Paul Casareo, who has been living in Dubai with his family for six years, enjoys shopping in some of Dubai’s most iconic malls, including Deira City Center, Dubai Mall, and Outlet Mall. His favorite stops? Max, Centerpoint, Go Sports, and Nike.
“As a sports-loving family, we prefer brands like Nike and Go Sports for our kids' activewear,” Paul explains. “We also love finding discounted designs at Outlet Mall, especially for seasonal clothes.”
Whether for fashion or function, he says the UAE’s mall scene offers year-round options and reliable promotions, which help balance quality and affordability.
Seasonal smart shopping
Dubai's unique weather, sweltering summers and surprisingly cool winters has a huge influence on how parents dress their children.
“During summer, we focus on light, breathable fabrics like cotton,” says Alpha. “In winter, it’s all about layering with hoodies and light jackets.”
Daniel agrees, emphasizing the need for sun-protective yet comfortable clothing during outdoor activities, especially in the hotter months. Winter calls for versatile layers that kids can easily put on or remove as the day shifts.
“We always try to keep their wardrobe adaptable, Dubai weather changes quickly between morning and evening.”
Affordability with quality
In Al Ain, Miracle Medina-Villarta, a mom of two, favors brands like Eligo, Debackers, Mossimo, Max, and Splash.
“I look for versatility, durability, and affordability,” she shares. “Seasonal changes matter, breathable fabrics are a must, but the clothes also need to be long-lasting.”
Whether it's for school, weekend outings, or a family event, Miracle says her purchases are guided by both comfort and cost-effectiveness, a sentiment echoed by many families in the UAE.
The verdict: What UAE parents prioritize
Across all the stories, certain themes stand out:
Comfort first. Every parent emphasized the importance of breathable, non-restrictive clothing, especially in the heat.
Cost-consciousness. With kids growing fast, many opt for affordable everyday wear and save investments for long-lasting items like shoes.
Seasonal adaptability. Breathable fabrics in the summer, layers in the winter. Smart shopping means staying ahead of the weather.
Brand variety. From Max and Splash to Nike and H&M, parents blend budget buys with premium pieces depending on need.
Convenience. Online platforms are gaining popularity, particularly for busy families juggling work, parenting, and school life.
Whether they’re shopping for back-to-school basics or dressing up for family occasions, UAE parents are proving that children’s fashion can be both smart and stylish, no matter the season.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox