Ministry of Education introduces system to track core skills in Arabic, English, and Maths
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has issued detailed guidelines for implementing diagnostic assessments across public and private schools following the national curriculum for the 2025–2026 academic year, Al Etihad newspaper reported. The initiative aims to evaluate students’ core skills in Arabic, English, and Mathematics.
The Ministry has introduced a new diagnostic system combining classroom-based assessments across all subjects during the first three weeks of the school year with centralised diagnostic exams in the three key subjects that follow. The goal is to identify students’ learning levels early, allowing educators to tailor instruction and provide timely academic support.
Under the new framework, tests for Grades 1 and 2 will be designed and administered by schools in line with national standards, while assessments for Grades 3 to 12 will be centrally developed and managed by the Assessment and Evaluation Department. Tests for Grades 3 to 5 will be conducted on paper using forms downloaded from the Al Manhal system, while students in Grades 6 to 12 will complete theirs electronically.
Each test will last one class period, with flexible timing to avoid disrupting regular lessons. The diagnostic assessments will not contribute to final grades but will serve as skill-based evaluations to guide teaching and learning. Results will be recorded in the designated sections of the Al Manhal electronic system.
Schools have been instructed to ensure that student data in Al Manhal is fully updated, categorise students correctly across academic tracks, and identify students of determination in line with their individual education plans. They must also activate teacher and administrator accounts on Al Manhal, LMS, and Swift Assess, verify access for all examinees, and confirm the activation of student accounts.
The Ministry clarified that diagnostic assessments are not traditional exams but a strategic tool to measure essential competencies and support student development. The new procedures, it said, aim to ensure smooth and accurate testing, help teachers identify students’ strengths and areas for improvement early in the year, and promote a more balanced and effective learning experience nationwide.
