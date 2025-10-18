Under the new framework, tests for Grades 1 and 2 will be designed and administered by schools in line with national standards, while assessments for Grades 3 to 12 will be centrally developed and managed by the Assessment and Evaluation Department. Tests for Grades 3 to 5 will be conducted on paper using forms downloaded from the Al Manhal system, while students in Grades 6 to 12 will complete theirs electronically.