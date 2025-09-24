ADEK mandates 50% parental consent for co-ed classrooms — full details
The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has mandated that private schools seeking to transition to a co-educational system—whether across all grade levels, a specific stage, or a single class—must obtain consent from more than 50% of parents before implementing mixed-gender classrooms.
ADEK noted that private schools in Abu Dhabi traditionally operated under gender-segregated systems. With the growth of international schools, co-education has become a recognised practice. This development has introduced specific requirements regarding co-educational structures and, in some cases, staff gender, prompting regulatory clarifications in line with local practices.
In its “Co-Education Policy” published on its official website, ADEK confirmed that all private schools may operate co-educationally up to Cycle 1 (up to Grade 4/Year 5), regardless of school category. Schools cannot change their category—whether for the entire school, a stage, or a single class—without prior ADEK approval.
The policy requires schools to publish their category—co-educational, mixed, boys-only, or girls-only—on their websites. If schools adopt different categories across cycles or grades, ADEK approval is mandatory. Schools must provide evidence of parental consent from a majority (over 50%) of students’ parents in the school, cycle, or class targeted for conversion to co-education.
Additional requirements include:
Implementing changes at least one academic year in advance
Submitting a formal request with justifications for converting a single class
Providing evidence of over 75% parental approval for any class converted to co-education
Ensuring classroom locations allow separate entry and exit for opposite genders and easy access to restrooms
The policy explicitly prohibits co-educational swimming lessons from Grade 5/Year 6 and above, even with majority parental approval. Changing rooms must remain gender-segregated or scheduled for alternating use. Separate facilities are required for activities involving changing into costumes or other garments.
Other stipulations include:
Gender-segregated restrooms at all grade levels except kindergarten
No nudity on school premises
Ensuring students follow modesty practices in changing rooms
Separate prayer rooms for boys and girls, either shared by schedule or exclusive use
ADEK previously confirmed in June that schools may operate co-educationally in Cycle 1 (up to Grade 4/Year 5). Schools must list their category on their websites and admission applications.
The policy clarifies that, historically, Abu Dhabi schools followed gender-segregated models. With the expansion of international schools, co-education has become common, necessitating clear rules on co-educational provisions and staff gender to align with ADEK’s cultural considerations policy.
In all cases where different categories apply across stages or grades, ADEK approval is required. Schools cannot change their category—for the entire school, a stage, or a specific class—without prior permission, and the categories must be publicly listed.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox