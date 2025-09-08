New UAE regulations ensure support for students on long-term leave
Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced a set of regulations aimed at tightening oversight of student attendance and managing long-term medical leave. The initiative seeks to safeguard academic continuity while ensuring students receive social, psychological, and educational support during extended absences.
Under the new framework, school social workers or academic counselors will prepare detailed case files for students requesting exemptions or extended medical leave. Files must include medical reports, social assessments, and official documentation.
These are first reviewed by a school committee headed by the principal, then escalated to a regional committee, and finally submitted to the Ministry’s School Operations Sector for approval.
Each student will receive a personalised treatment and learning plan, developed jointly by counselors and social workers. Progress will be monitored periodically to ensure consistent academic and psychological support.
To enforce consistency, the Ministry introduced a standard system for calculating absences:
Regular absences count as one day
Consecutive or compounded absences without valid justification count as two days
The rules apply throughout the academic calendar, including critical periods before or after holidays, final exams, and peak disruption weeks (June 10–23 and July 1–13).
Schools are required to prepare support plans at the start of the academic year based on students’ academic, health, and social records. Special attention is given to students of determination, those with chronic illnesses, or facing psychological challenges, ensuring an inclusive learning environment.
Schools must analyse attendance data, engage parents, and consult student councils to identify barriers. Plans should combine classroom and extracurricular activities to boost motivation, alongside counselling addressing underlying absenteeism issues.
If no improvement occurs within a month, cases are escalated to regional education managers. The escalation ladder for unexcused absences is as follows:
First warning after one day
Formal notices after three, six, and nine days
Referral to the Child Protection Unit for persistent absenteeism
Cases exceeding 15 days without justification are referred to child protection authorities and the School Operations Sector’s Quality of Life Department
The Ministry emphasised that the new measures are intended to protect students’ right to education, not to punish them.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox