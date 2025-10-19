GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Intensive exam prep to begin as UAE schools reopen after mid-term break

Parent-teacher meetings to strategise student support in UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Schools prepare to welcome students back after the mid-term break
Schools prepare to welcome students back after the mid-term break
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Public and private schools across the UAE will resume classes on Monday following the mid-term break, which ran from October 13 to 19, kicking off an intensive preparation phase for end-of-semester exams scheduled for December, Al Bayan newspaper reported.

School administrations said teaching will return to full pace this week, with educators focusing on strengthening students’ skills, addressing learning gaps, and ensuring readiness for both mock and centralised exams.

Schools are also rolling out targeted plans through November to boost academic performance and prepare students for final assessments.

Parent-teacher meetings will be held in the coming weeks to review students’ progress, discuss support strategies, and address areas requiring improvement, particularly in core subjects such as Arabic, mathematics, and science. 

According to the Ministry of Education’s schedule, final exams will take place from December 2 to 12, followed by winter break for students from December 8 to January 4, 2026, and for school staff from December 15 to January 4.

The period from October 17 to November 19 will be dedicated to mock exams designed to gauge students’ readiness ahead of final evaluations. 

School leaders emphasised the importance of this post-break period, calling it a crucial stage where results-oriented learning intensifies. 

Teachers have been instructed to conduct weekly review sessions and practical drills simulating exam formats to reduce anxiety and improve preparedness.

Administrators also highlighted the importance of psychological readiness, encouraging students to balance study and rest while fostering a positive classroom environment. 

They noted that the collaboration between schools and families will be key to ensuring strong academic outcomes as the semester draws to a close.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEabu dhabiDubaiSharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian expat students and school employees will enjoy up to five-days break including the weekend for Diwali 2025. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Indian schools in UAE get up to 5 days off for Diwali

4m read
UAE Public Prosecution launches 'Bayan' Smart Centre

UAE Public Prosecution launches 'Bayan' Smart Centre

3m read
UAE public schools go digital for expat tuition fees

UAE public schools go digital for expat tuition fees

2m read
More than one million students will resume their studies, including over 25,000 new students joining public schools for the first time.

UAE: Over one million students return to school Monday

3m read