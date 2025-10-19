Parent-teacher meetings to strategise student support in UAE
Dubai: Public and private schools across the UAE will resume classes on Monday following the mid-term break, which ran from October 13 to 19, kicking off an intensive preparation phase for end-of-semester exams scheduled for December, Al Bayan newspaper reported.
School administrations said teaching will return to full pace this week, with educators focusing on strengthening students’ skills, addressing learning gaps, and ensuring readiness for both mock and centralised exams.
Schools are also rolling out targeted plans through November to boost academic performance and prepare students for final assessments.
Parent-teacher meetings will be held in the coming weeks to review students’ progress, discuss support strategies, and address areas requiring improvement, particularly in core subjects such as Arabic, mathematics, and science.
According to the Ministry of Education’s schedule, final exams will take place from December 2 to 12, followed by winter break for students from December 8 to January 4, 2026, and for school staff from December 15 to January 4.
The period from October 17 to November 19 will be dedicated to mock exams designed to gauge students’ readiness ahead of final evaluations.
School leaders emphasised the importance of this post-break period, calling it a crucial stage where results-oriented learning intensifies.
Teachers have been instructed to conduct weekly review sessions and practical drills simulating exam formats to reduce anxiety and improve preparedness.
Administrators also highlighted the importance of psychological readiness, encouraging students to balance study and rest while fostering a positive classroom environment.
They noted that the collaboration between schools and families will be key to ensuring strong academic outcomes as the semester draws to a close.
