UAE schools resume exams after fog-related delays

Abu Dhabi: Schools across the UAE have confirmed that end-of-term exams for the first semester of the 2025–2026 academic year will return to their original schedule starting Monday.
The move follows a two-day disruption caused by heavy fog that affected multiple regions.
Messages sent to parents and students explained that the brief delay was an emergency precaution to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school staff.
Administrators described it as a temporary, weather-driven measure no longer needed as conditions and traffic flow have returned to normal.
According to updated communications:
Grades 3–11: Exams start at 9 a.m.
Grade 12: Exams start at 12 p.m.
Administrators confirmed there are no changes to the duration or order of subjects, and that all committees are fully prepared to receive students at their usual times.
Schools assured families that organizational measures are in place to ensure testing proceeds safely and efficiently. Administrators urged students and parents to follow the reinstated schedule and stay updated through official channels.
School authorities thanked students, families, and staff for their understanding and cooperation during the recent disruption, highlighting the community effort in maintaining safety while keeping academic schedules on track.
