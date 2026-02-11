Huawei's smartwatch tech detects diabetes risk

Huawei’s diabetes risk assessment feature is built on Photoplethysmography (PPG), a non-invasive optical technique that measures blood flow changes through the skin. By analysing light reflected from vascular tissue at the wrist, PPG captures detailed cardiovascular signals that have long been used to measure heart rate and blood oxygen saturation.

Recent research has expanded the clinical relevance of PPG. Diabetes affects vascular endothelial function, autonomic regulation, and microcirculation—all of which influence PPG waveforms. Studies have also identified shared genetic pathways between resting heart rate and diabetes, reinforcing the physiological link between cardiovascular signals and metabolic health.

With advances in smartwatch sensor technology, PPG can now be captured continuously in real-world settings, opening new possibilities for large-scale, passive health monitoring.

How Huawei’s diabetes risk feature works

Huawei has integrated advanced PPG sensors and algorithmic analysis into its smartwatches to support diabetes risk awareness. Users are required to wear the device consistently on their wrist for a period of three to fourteen days.

Following the evaluation period, the Diabetes Risk app provides a clear outcome, either low risk, medium risk or at high risk. Users identified as at medium or high risk are advised to seek professional medical consultation for further evaluation and confirmatory diagnostic testing.

From a healthcare perspective, the feature is positioned as a preclinical risk awareness tool rather than a diagnostic solution, which is an important distinction aligned with regulatory expectations.

Clear regulatory and clinical positioning

Huawei emphasises that the diabetes risk function is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose diabetes or replace clinical testing. Instead, it increases awareness and prevention, encouraging early engagement with healthcare professionals as well as accessibility offering the feature free of charge to users. It is only for civilian use and not intended for clinical or hospital deployment and is safe without any known side effects or contraindications.

In markets such as China, the feature is positioned as a non-medical function, designed to raise awareness and support prevention rather than serve as a clinical tool. Any measurements provided are for reference only and are not intended for diagnosis or treatment, instead offering users an indication of potential diabetes risk levels.

Expert collaboration and scientific validation