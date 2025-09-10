GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Food Authority outlines rules for school food supply permits

Standards set for healthy, safe, sustainable food in schools, private institutions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Schools must implement a comprehensive food safety and healthy eating policy.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has outlined requirements for obtaining permits to supply food to government and private schools, as well as universities, through the “tamm” app and platform. The process, which costs Dh200, can be completed within only six minutes, according to a report by Al Khaleej.

Applicants must hold a valid commercial licence, have received an “A” rating in their most recent routine inspection, provide a vehicle permit for food transport issued by Emirates Transport under the company’s name, and ensure the permitted economic activities are listed on their commercial licence.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge emphasised that schools must implement a comprehensive food safety and healthy eating policy. Requirements include providing nutritious meal options, promoting sustainable eating practices, supervising students during meals, addressing food-related issues such as bullying or eating disorders, and ensuring that all students receive a daily meal.

Schools must also follow hygiene and food safety standards outlined in the Abu Dhabi Food Guidelines for educational institutions. Prohibited items include alcohol, soda, pork, and common allergens, with stricter measures applied where necessary. Policies must accommodate students with allergies or dietary restrictions and be published on school websites for staff, students, parents, and suppliers.

The guidelines further cover the mandatory Nutri-Mark front-of-pack labelling system, ADAFSA’s food safety and import regulations, sustainability practices for food and beverages, and policies for early education, all designed to safeguard public health, promote healthier choices, and support sustainable food practices in the emirate.

