Abu Dhabi: The majority of drivers in Abu Dhabi are committed to respecting school bus ‘Stop’ signals, a new survey by the Abu Dhabi Police has shown.
In the poll, 93 per cent of motorists said they come to a complete stop, leaving a distance of five metres, when a school bus puts up the ‘Stop’ sign, indicating that they are aware of the traffic regulation. This figure is a significant improvement compared to 2019, when only 76 per cent of motorists were aware of the rule.
The Abu Dhabi Police has commended drivers for prioritising student safety, and for waiting patiently while students board or disembark from a school bus.
Brigadier Mohammed Al Muhairi, director of the Abu Dhabi Police Security Media Department, said the poll shows a high level of awareness and respect for student safety.
What the law says
The UAE Federal Traffic Law mandates that vehicles approaching a school bus must come to a complete stop, leaving a distance of five metres, if the bus mounts its Stop arm. The regulation aims to protect children from school bus stop accidents, which often occur when children are getting into or out of the bus, or as they are crossing a road.
Compliance to the regulation is monitored by sensors and cameras installed on each bus, and a Dh1,000 fine and 10 traffic black points are imposed on violators.
Awareness campaign
Ahead of the start of each school term, the Abu Dhabi Police carries out a comprehensive awareness drive to remind motorists about traffic regulations pertaining to school traffic, including school buses.