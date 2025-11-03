Abu Dhabi student Svanik Joshua makes history at Kerala School Sports Meet

For Joshua, who was born and raised in Abu Dhabi, this was a dream come true.

“This was my first time competing in the Kerala School Sports Meet. I prepared for three months,” he said, still beaming with excitement.

“Usually, my start is good, but in the final, I lost some pace. My personal best is 11.67 seconds. If I had matched that, I could have come first. Still, I’m really proud.”