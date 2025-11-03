Abu Dhabi student Svanik Joshua makes history at Kerala School Sports Meet

Model Private School’s Grade 8 sprinter bags silver medal in 100m
Thirteen-year-old Svanik Joshua, a Grade 8 student of Model Private School in Abu Dhabi, has sprinted his way into the record books – becoming the first student from the Gulf region to win a medal at the 67th Kerala School Sports Meet.
Students from Indian schools in the UAE that follow the Kerala State Board curriculum participated in the meet alongside institutions from the 14 districts of Kerala. The UAE schools competed as a ‘15th district’ in the meet, which is regarded as India’s largest school-level sports competition.
Representing Model Private School at the event held in Thiruvananthapuram last month, Joshua clinched the silver medal in the sub-junior boys’ 100-metre race, clocking 12.172 seconds. The top spot went to a student from Kozhikode, who finished in 11.97 seconds. Principal I.J. Nasari confirmed that this is the first medal won by a student from Gulf schools at the sports meet.
For Joshua, who was born and raised in Abu Dhabi, this was a dream come true.
“This was my first time competing in the Kerala School Sports Meet. I prepared for three months,” he said, still beaming with excitement.
“Usually, my start is good, but in the final, I lost some pace. My personal best is 11.67 seconds. If I had matched that, I could have come first. Still, I’m really proud.”
Earlier this year, the young sprinter struck gold in the 100m event at the UAE School Games, proving his growing prowess on the track.
Joshua’s journey into athletics began almost by chance.
“I first started playing cricket. Then, in Grade 2, I won a few races during our annual school sports day. My coaches noticed me and encouraged me to take running seriously.”
After a pandemic pause, he returned to training in 2022.
“We don’t have a track at our school, so I practise on the football field on school days. On weekends, I train at Zayed Sports City. I go to the gym five times a week and avoid sugary and oily food. Running is my main event now.”
At school, Joshua was given a hero’s welcome after his historic win. A colourful march-past and cultural performances were held to celebrate the 19-member team that represented the institution. Principal I.J. Nasari felicitated the athletes, praising their dedication, while Vice Principal Dr Abdul Rasheed spoke about the growing importance of sports education.
“I thank my coaches – Chandran sir, Mahesh sir, Naseer sir, and Ali Akbar sir, and my principal and teachers for always supporting me, even when I have to miss classes for training,” said Joshua.
A batting all-rounder, Joshua is also preparing for the Under-15 UAE camp run by the Emirates Cricket Board. “I am focusing on athletics, but I play cricket as well.”
Joshua’s parents Manoj Kumar from Kerala and Lourdes, a Filipina and his siblings Surya Moises (15) and Sujan David (9) have been his biggest cheerleaders.
“My father is very passionate about sports and always encourages me,” he said.
With the Indian nationals coming up later this month, Joshua is already back in training, eager to shave off those extra milliseconds.
“I will represent my school at the national level. I’m working hard to improve my speed,” he said with quiet confidence.
“My dream is to take up sports as my profession.”
