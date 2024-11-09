Dubai: For the first time, a team from the UAE is participating in the Kerala State School Sports Meet, which got underway in Kochi this week.

As many as 50 students from seven Indian schools in the UAE that follow the Kerala State Board curriculum are competing alongside institutions from the 14 districts of Kerala.

The participating schools include New Indian Model School, Dubai; Gulf Model School, Dubai; Model Private School, Abu Dhabi; New Indian Model School, Sharjah; New Indian School, Ras Al Khaimah; Indian School, Fujairah; and New Indian School, Umm Al Quwain.

15th district

These schools received an invitation from the Kerala government to participate as the state’s 15th district, according to Abdul Nazar, Vice Principal (Admin) of New Indian Model School, Dubai.

“The UAE is the only country in the Gulf where a few Indian schools follow the Kerala State Board syllabus. This is the first time the Kerala state government has given us such an opportunity. They invited us to represent the UAE as the 15th district of Kerala,” Nazar told Gulf News.

With about 24,000 students competing, the event is regarded as the largest school sports competition in India.

“This is a unique opportunity for our students to participate in such a prestigious event. We received the invitation from the Kerala government in the first week of last month. We held a selection trial in the second week, and students underwent two weeks of training before leaving for Kerala earlier this week,” Nazar explained about the competition running till November 11.

Teams

The 50 students, all boys in Grades 11 and 12, are participating in the senior category, competing in events such as volleyball, basketball, football, and athletics.

“We are seven schools, but together, we are representing the UAE. This is a proud moment for us,” Nazar said.

The students were given a warm welcome at the airport, and they were also received by Kerala’s Education Minister V. Sivankutty.