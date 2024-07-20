Fatal accident claims lives of Saudi brothers en route to engagement preparations

Dubai: Abdulrahman Abdullah Ayed Al Qahtani, a 23-year-old Saudi citizen preparing for his engagement, and his 17-year-old brother Khalid were killed in a traffic accident on their way to Ahad Rafida. The accident occurred as they were en route to the village of Al Qarhaa, carrying the dowry Abdulrahman planned to give to his bride.
The father of the deceased described the tragedy that unfolded: "On the day of Ashura, we were anticipating breaking our fast with my sons who had travelled from the eastern region to the south. Instead, we were devastated by the news of their death, as we had been looking forward to sharing iftar with them."
The vehicle, driven by their cousin, Bandar Saeed Aiad Al Qahtani, crashed, resulting in Bandar suffering a broken thigh. He has since been discharged from the hospital.
Abdulrahman had been working with the Border Guard in Al Khobar and returned to Abha to finalise his engagement arrangements. His brother Khalid was a secondary school student.
The day meant for celebration turned to mourning as the community gathered to bury the brothers in their village, Al Qarhaa. The funeral drew a large crowd, with many mourners commending the young men's generous spirits.