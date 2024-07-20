Fatal accident claims lives of Saudi brothers en route to engagement preparations

Dubai: Abdulrahman Abdullah Ayed Al Qahtani, a 23-year-old Saudi citizen preparing for his engagement, and his 17-year-old brother Khalid were killed in a traffic accident on their way to Ahad Rafida. The accident occurred as they were en route to the village of Al Qarhaa, carrying the dowry Abdulrahman planned to give to his bride.

The father of the deceased described the tragedy that unfolded: "On the day of Ashura, we were anticipating breaking our fast with my sons who had travelled from the eastern region to the south. Instead, we were devastated by the news of their death, as we had been looking forward to sharing iftar with them."