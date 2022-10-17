Dubai: The Sultanate of Oman has reported a significant increase in the number of traffic accidents involving camels, local media reported.
According to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the Governorate of Dhofar saw a surge in accident deaths and injuries involving stray camels.
The number of accidents involving stray camels rose to 20 in Dhofar governorate alone, an increase of 17 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020.
According to the NCSI data, there were 11 deaths involving stray camels in 2021 and 45 cases of injuries.
Meanwhile, more than 53 per cent of road traffic accidents in 2021 were caused by speeding and over 20 children under the age of 7 years were victims of these accidents.
Traffic accidents in the Sultanate during 2021 caused the death of 24 children under the age of 7 years, at a rate of two children every month, according to the traffic system report published by the NCSI.
According to the report, 84 children under the age of 7 were injured in traffic accidents last year, constituting 5.3 per cent of the total traffic accident victims in 2021.
The report also revealed that more than half of the deaths in traffic accidents - 221 people - were in the age group of 26 to 50 years.