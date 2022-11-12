Dubai: Five Saudi men and three Yemenis were killed in separate horrific traffic accident involving stray camels across the Kingdom over the past few days, local media reported.
The first accident occurred yesterday on Al Ahmar Road, west of Al Aflaj Governorate, when five Saudis were travelling in their car, which rammed into a stray camel, killing the five instantly.
The incident sparked a massive uproar on social media, with many Twitter users criticizing leaving loose camels on the roads.
Residents of Al Aflaj Governorate have previously urged competent entities to complete the installation of lights along the rest of the road, according to Al Arabiya TV. Al Ahmar municipality is said to have completed a large part of it, leaving only about 30 km of it without lights.
In the second accident, a pregnant Yemeni woman and two kids also passed away last week in Medina after their vehicle flipped over while trying to avoid stray camels.
According to media reports, the Yemeni family was travelling to Medina after attending a wedding in Bisha. All of a sudden, stray camels were seen crossing the streets. The father of the two kids tried to avoid running over the camels but ended up in a horrific accident that claimed his wife's and two kids' lives.