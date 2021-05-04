Umm Al Quwain: A speeding driver hit two camels, resulting in their death on Al-Ittihad road in Umm Al Quwain on Monday. The motorist was unhurt.
The operation room of Umm Al Quwain Police received a call around 1.40pm, stating that a speeding driver hit two camels on Al Ittihad Road towards Ras Al Khaimah. Immediately, police and national ambulances moved to the site of the accident, which resulted in the death of two camels and damage to the vehicle.
Police said that the motorist was speeding and couldn’t control his vehicle when he suddenly saw two camels on the road, killing them in the impact.
The case has been referred to the concerned authorities for further action as killing a camel in a road accident carries hefty fines.
Umm Al Quwain Police have appealed to all drivers to take care amid weather fluctuations, pay attention to the road while driving as well as fasten seat belts. They also called on the camel owners to monitor their animals and not to let them approach the road and residential neighbourhoods.