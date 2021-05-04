1 of 15
Al Hira Beach, Sharjah
Image Credit: Aisha MS/Gulf News reader
2 of 15
Al Rafisah Dam, Sharjah
Image Credit: Aisha MS/Gulf News reader
3 of 15
Al Khan Lagoon, Sharjah
Image Credit: Aisha MS/Gulf News reader
4 of 15
Orange skies in Dubai
Image Credit: Ram Sta Ana/Gulf News reader
5 of 15
Parasailing in Abu Dhabi Corniche
Image Credit: Andrew Faye Semilla/Gulf News reader
6 of 15
Morning glory at Mamzar Beach Dubai
Image Credit: Reena Lopez/Gulf News reader
7 of 15
Beautiful weather in Al Mamzar Corniche Dubai
Image Credit: Deepthi Hariprasad/Gulf News reader
8 of 15
Enjoying sunset in Dubai Creek Harbour
Image Credit: Mujeeb Rahiman Nariyampully/Gulf News reader
9 of 15
La Mer Dubai in the evening
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
10 of 15
Weekend frames taken in Sharjah
Image Credit: Mohamed Ashraf/Gulf News reader
11 of 15
Water fountain at Buhaira Corniche Sharjah
Image Credit: Kamran SK/Gulf News reader
12 of 15
Sundown at Jumeirah Beach Dubai
Image Credit: Deepthi Hariprasad/Gulf News reader
13 of 15
Enjoying the cool breeze at the beach in Dubai
Image Credit: Alida Stapelberg/Gulf News reader
14 of 15
Al Wathba Lake Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Abul Feizi Syed Mohammed/Gulf News reader
15 of 15
Al Zorah, Ajman
Image Credit: Asoora Reyas/Gulf News reader