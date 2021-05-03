1 of 11
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, concluded its Silver Jubilee Season in spectacular fashion last night, etching its name in the history books to the delight of all in attendance.
Having set out in October with the aim of breaking 25 Guinness World Records to honour the milestone anniversary, this vision became a reality as the 25th title was claimed in style. Global Village's attempt to break the "Highest altitude skydiving fireworks display" was successful, adding the finishing touch to a memorable Season.
Global Village partnered with Skydive Dubai to break the record and provide guests with a spectacular finale to the season. The 20 skydivers jumped from an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, lighting the skies with 78 fireworks representing the 78 cultures who were present in Global Village during the 25th season.
Once the evidence was validated, the Guinness World Record Official presented Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, with the 25th certificate of the Season. Anwahi then pressed the famed Global Village Fireworks Button to launch the final display of the Season.
Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director marketing, Global Village said: “It seems like just yesterday that we took the decision to attempt 25 records in just 6 months as part of our 25th anniversary celebrations.
