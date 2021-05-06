1 of 26
Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on Thursday, May 13. This Eid, UAE residents are in for a long weekend. So, while most are still not ready to travel yet, many will be looking to travel within the country and experience a luxury staycation.
ZABEEL HOUSE BY JUMEIRAH, THE GREENS: Guests can retreat into urban loft style-rooms in the heart of social Dubai complete with complimentary breakfast, 20 per cent off dining at Social Company or LAH LAH, 30 per cent off spa treatments, and complimentary use of the fitness centre at Native Club. An exclusive rate of Dh75 per person will be offered for access to Wild Wadi Waterpark. From Dh350 per night, with breakfast for two. There’s also the option of booking the package that includes access to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on The Palm’s pool and beach throughout your stay for Dh490 per night.
PALAZZO VERSACE: Celebrate the special occasion of Eid Al Fitr with a relaxing holiday at Dubai’s most fashionable urban retreat. Check in to your own Versace-designed room or suite, relax with spa treatments and dine at a wide range of culinary experiences throughout your stay. The staycation includes a luxuriously room or suite, a Daily Breakfast buffet at Giardino for two adults and one child, a Daily lunch or dinner set menu for two, 20 per cent discount on food and beverage, 20 per cent discount on spa treatments. Offer is valid during the period of Eid Al Fitr, May 11 to 15, 2021. Starting from Dh1,190 plus taxes per room per night, based on a minimum 2-night stay.
MEDIA ONE HOTEL: Media One brings you The Ultimate Urban Staycation with a brand new All-Inclusive package, running from Eid weekend, until the end of May. You pay one price and get everything throughout your stay at the hotel, starting from just Dh375 per person, based on two people staying in one room, for one night. The stay includes drinks from the 2pm check-in all the way up until 12noon the next day, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner in your choice of any of the four outlets in the hotel (Qwerty, Café M, garden on 8, or Coco Lounge). This offer is available 7 days a week, throughout May.
RITZ CARLTON DIFC: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre embodies modern luxury. With both an indoor and outdoor pool and proximity to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC is the perfect haven for a weekend away. This eid enjoy a luxury overnight stay including Breakfast at Le Cirque Lunch or Dinner Café Belge. Rates Starting at Dh830 inclusive of taxes and half board.
AJMAN SARAY, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT: Ajman Saray launched a Eid Escape offer that is great value-for-money. The longer you stay, the better it gets—stay threenights and enjoy 20 per cent savings per room, stay four to six nights, enjoy 25 per cent off and stay a minimum of seven nights and enjoy 30 per cent off.While you’re there, visit is the newly revamped Bab Al Bahr Bar and Grill. Rates starting from Dh680 per room per night or Dh540 per night for a three-night stay.
WYNDHAM DUBAI DEIRA: In line with the upcoming Eid Al Fitr celebration, Wyndham Dubai Deira reveals its Eid staycation offer. Guests can enjoy three nights of seaside views and reside in one of Dubai’s greatest neighborhoods for Dh750 for the entire stay. Applicable for two adults and two children (below 12 years). Guests who avail the offer will be able to check-in early (10am) and check out late (4pm), upgrade to Seaview rooms, and utilize shuttle service to the Deira City Centre free of charge. Guests can also benefit from 30 per cent discount on the Dubai Parks & Resorts entrance fee and a Dh60 cashback voucher to be utilized at Wyndham Dubai Deira during the stay.
ARMANI HOTEL: Book your Eid staycation package and enjoy your two nights stay at Armani Hotel Dubai with a host of benefits including buffet breakfast and a dinner experience at the award-winning Indian restaurant overlooking the Dubai fountain. And to elevate your experience, receive tickets to Burj Khalifa Level 148, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and the VR Park. Benefit also from 15 per cent off on your F&B and Spa indulgences. Book now with rates starting from Dh5,500 for two persons.
MEYDAN HOTEL: Take your celebrations to another level with an Eid-special Staycation at the Meyday hotel. Enjoy a one night stay with breakfast and get access to the hotel’s pool and a luxury room. The next morning enjoy a Eid breakfast spread inspired by local signatures including a selection of arabic bread, cheese manakish and zaatar manakish, an assortment of fine Arabic cheeses including Feta, Halloumi, Halawa Tahini and more. Prices start at Dh580 for a one-night stay including breakfast.
TAJ DUBAI: Taj Dubai, overlooking the Burj Khalifa, is located a short stroll away from the bustling Downtown Dubai and is offering an array of experiences for a memorable Eid weekend. Starting from Dh825 the Urban Getaway package is inclusive of breakfast and a three-course daily dinner. From the signature Indian restaurant, Bombay Brasserie to the British gastropub, The Eloquent Elephant and rooftop bar and lounge Treehouse, guests will have options of culinary concepts. Valid from May 12 to 15, 2021.
HOTEL INDIGO DUBAI DOWNTOWN: Available from 1 May until 31 May, with prices starting from Dh450, enjoy an unmatched experience at the UAE’s first boutique hotel. With the Art Staycation with ToDa, kick back and relax in stylish and utterly comfortable rooms complete with amazing views of the Dubai Creek or Dubai Skyline, the most heartwarming breakfast for two at Open Sesame, and two complimentary tickets to ToDA. Bringing guests a unique and immersive art-fueled getaway, this staycation also offers a 25 per cent discount at all dining venues located at the hotel including, Open Sesame and Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge.
ADDRESS FOUNTAIN VIEWS: If you are a foodie or a Shopaholic, then this one’s for you. Stay at Address Fountain Views, from where you can skip over to Dubai Mall to shop till you drop or walk down to Downtown Kitchens and savour global cuisines as you experience the best the city has to offer. In addition to that, get tickets to Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, At The Top Sky and VR Park in The Dubai Mall. Priced start from Dh1,169 per night for two.
TAJ JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS: Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering a 36-hour Staycation starting at Dh400 offering guests hours of extended relaxation with early check-in by 6am and a late check-out by 6pm the following day. Guests can enjoy 20 per cent savings on food and get access to JLT’s highest rooftop pool and Mediterranean restaurant, Paros, signature Indian restaurant Shamiana and the neighbourhood sports café, TJ’s. Those who wish to include breakfast can add an additional Dh50 per night. The offer is valid from May 12 to 15, 2021..
ANANTARA THE PALM DUBAI RESORT: Prepare to be pampered and relaxed at the modern and sophisticated Thai-inspired resort on Palm Jumeirah with its sprawling 400m private beach, rooms and romantic overwater villas, the perfect place to relax and unwind this Eid break. Dh1,682 per room for bed & breakfast stay on May 13 if you book with Tajawal.
BNBMEHOMES: The bnbmehomes at Jumeirah Beach Residence brings you high-end waterfront apartments with an artistic blend of Arabic and Mediterranean architectural styles. The property is stylised with a modern aesthetic, with furniture that is extremely plush and comfortable. The cherry on the cake is the gorgeous view that tourists can revel while lounging on the balcony. A night stay starts from Dh2300 per night and can accommodate between 6 to 10 people. Facilities include Dedicated workspace Dishes and silverware, Kitchen, Pool, TV, washing machine, Wi-Fi and more.
STUDIO ONE HOTEL: Studio One Hotel is running a great offer throughout May to celebrate Eid. These extended promotions include F&B spend, entrance to Dubai Parks & Resorts and cinema screenings, as well as a new all-inclusive offer! From May 13 to May 31, Studio One is offering a 'Stay-cay your way package' which offers two people a one night stay and, which includes Bed and breakfast for 2 people, early check-in and late Check-out (subject to availability), a Cinema screening and Dh200 per couple back in vouchers to use in Larte or the VOID.
HILTON DUBAI AL HABTOOR CITY: Located in the heart of Dubai along Sheikh Zayed Road and on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, the hotel features elegant rooms and suites, three outdoor swimming pools, a complimentary Kids Club for an all-round stay for guests of all ages. The hotel is also home to the 1,300-seat La Perle by Dragone, the luxurious Elixir Spa and 11 delicious dining venues featuring exotic cuisines and flavors. Dh638 per room for bed and breakfast stay on May 13 if you book through Tajawal.
PARK REGIS KRIS KIN DUBAI: Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, the hotel that connects historic and modern Dubai, is all set to welcome residents and guests looking for a relaxing destination to celebrate the end of Ramadan. Just 10 minutes away from the city’s popular attractions like The Dubai Frame, Dubai Garden Glow, and a 5-minute walk to Burjuman Shopping Center, Park Regis Kris Kin offers a fantastic Eid package at 35 per cent off their best available rate, starting at Dh186 per night. The stay package includes a complimentary breakfast for two and a discount voucher of 30 per cent on tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East, where guests can get access to a theme park of their choice. A complimentary room upgrade and late checkout can be requested, subject to availability.
FUJAIRAH ROTANA RESORT & SPA - AL AQAH BEACH: Nestled between the shores of the Indian Ocean and the magnificent Hajar mountain range, the 5-star Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa is a true retreat for guests seeking the ultimate getaway this Eid Al Fitr. Dh1,156 per room for bed & breakfast stay on May 13 if you book with Tajawal.
BONNINGTON HOTEL: For Eid Al Fitr this year, treat yourself to a stay at Bonnington Hotel, JLT and enjoy a range of curated experiences. From 12th May until 15th May 2021, this JLT located hotel will be offering a special Serenity Staycation package allowing guests to spend the holiday unwinding with friends, family or indulging in some much-needed self-care. Book the Bonnington Superior Room for only Dh299 per night, or Dh349 per night inclusive of breakfast, and be rewarded with a free upgrade to a luxury Deluxe Room. For some extra hours of tranquillity, guests can expect a complimentary early check-in from 7am and late check-out up to 5 pm. The Serenity Staycation comes with a 30 per cent discount at all F&B outlets at Bonnington Hotel, including Healey’s Bar and Terrace, Authors’ Lounge, Cavendish Restaurant and the Leisure Deck. Guests can also take advantage of 30 per cent off all treatments at ‘Le Michel Salon & Spa’.
EMIRATES PALACE ABU DHABI: This year, guests are invited to celebrate Eid Al Fitr at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi with a host of exciting culinary and spa experiences in the luxurious surroundings of the iconic hotel. With special room packages to allow everyone to celebrate the precious holiday together, there is a line-up of delightful experiences to mark the end of the holy month. Starting from Dh1,430 per night, guests can enjoy a luxurious overnight stay including breakfast and a =Eid dinner at Le Vendôme Brasserie.
TRADERS HOTEL QARYAT AL BERI ABU DHABI, BY SHANGRI-LA: Located 10 minutes away from the Abu Dhabi International Airport, the four-star hotel is a sophisticated urban haven in the heart of the metropolis. Providing a blend of contemporary flair and elegant comfort along with local cultural references, the hotel offers elegant rooms and suites featuring eye-catching décor, an inviting outdoor pool and a private beach. Dh507 per room for bed & breakfast stay on May 13 when you book with Tajawal.
NIKKI BEACH RESORT AND SPA: This Eid, the coastal property Nikki Beach becomes a staycation playground for the elite crowd looking for the ultimate in laid-back luxury. The no-flight required playcation is fitting considering Nikki Beach’s philosophy of celebrating life – from a stroll on the beach, a dip in the pool, sipping on a sundowner, a day of pampering at the spa and any kind of adventure under the sun – now, that sounds like life being celebrated. With rates starting from Dh12,000 (inclusive of taxes), the Playcation offer includes: A stay in a spacious villa with a private pool at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, a floating breakfast spread in the comfort of your own villa, a complimentary luxury bed at Nikki Beach Dubai with credit towards F&B, and access to the resort’s pool, beach and Tone Gym facilities. Offer is valid from May 11th to May 15th; Dh12,000 per villa, per night, minimum two-night stay required.
ANANTARA EASTERN MANGROVES HOTEL & SPA: Edging an expanse of skyscrapers on one side and Abu Dhabi’s natural mangroves on the other, the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel is the perfect choice for a tranquil escape for the upcoming Eid break. Guests can spend their day promenade strolling, mangrove kayaking and waterfront swimming alongside desert adventures ending with luxurious Turkish hammam rituals for a perfectly indulgent stay. Dh833 per room for bed & breakfast stay on May 13 when you book through Tajawal.
CONRAD ABU DHABI ETIHAD TOWERS: UAE residents are invited to take in the views from the property's luxurious guestrooms and suites, dine in one of 12 award-winning restaurants and bars, lounge by the pools, take a walk along the golden sands of its private beach or simply relax in the Conrad Spa. Prices start from Dh850 for two including breakfast.
THE COVE ROTANA RESORT: Take a break from the city traffic and relax at the stunning five-star beachfront location overlooking the deep blue waters of the stunning Arabian Gulf. The desirable five-star retreat blends dining and leisure with Arabian charm and is an ideal location to spend moments with loved ones. Dh1,767 per room for a bed and breakfast stay on May 13.
