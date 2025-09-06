Accident caused temporary traffic disruption on one of the city’s busiest routes
Dubai Police reported a serious traffic accident on Al Nahda Street, opposite the metro station, after a vehicle suddenly veered off course and crashed into a bus stop. The incident left two people injured — one with severe injuries and the other with moderate injuries. Both victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.
According to Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, the Operations Room received an alert about the crash and quickly dispatched patrols to secure the area and manage traffic flow. “Experts from the Traffic Accidents Department also arrived to conduct a technical assessment and gather evidence, collaborating with rescue and ambulance teams to efficiently transport the injured and clear the damaged vehicle and debris from the site,” he said.
The accident caused temporary traffic disruption on Al Nahda Street, one of the city’s busiest routes. Brig. Bin Suwaidan noted that traffic patrols swiftly diverted vehicles to alternative routes to ease congestion and restore smooth traffic flow.
He stressed the importance of road safety, warning that sudden lane changes and lack of vigilance remain among the leading causes of serious accidents. “Drivers must strictly adhere to traffic laws and conduct regular maintenance checks on their vehicles to ensure roadworthiness. These steps are crucial to safeguard not only their own lives but also those of other road users,” he added.
Dubai Police continues to run awareness campaigns aimed at reducing risky driving behaviors. Brig. Bin Suwaidan urged all motorists to exercise caution, particularly around crowded areas such as bus stops and metro stations, where pedestrian safety is paramount.
