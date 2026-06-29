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Saudi Arabia begins planning for 2027 Hajj season with focus on operational readiness

Lessons from Hajj 2026 reviewed to enhance coordination and pilgrim services

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi authorities have begun early preparations for the 2027 Hajj season, with officials recommending stronger operational planning, closer coordination among agencies and greater preparedness to further improve services for millions of pilgrims.
Saudi authorities have begun early preparations for the 2027 Hajj season, with officials recommending stronger operational planning, closer coordination among agencies and greater preparedness to further improve services for millions of pilgrims.
SPA

Saudi authorities have begun early preparations for the 2027 Hajj season, with officials recommending stronger operational planning, closer coordination among agencies and greater preparedness to further improve services for millions of pilgrims.

The recommendations emerged from a series of three-day discussion sessions organised by the Mecca Principality Agency for Hajj and Umrah Affairs, in cooperation with the Hajj Projects Management Office of the Pilgrim Experience Program. Representatives from 60 government entities involved in serving pilgrims at the holy sites took part.

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The sessions were held under directives from and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, and under the supervision of Prince Saud bin Mishaal, Deputy Emir of Mecca .

Participants reviewed the outcomes of the 2026 Hajj season and developed recommendations aimed at building on its achievements. The proposals focused on enhancing operational plans, strengthening proactive measures, improving integration and coordination among participating agencies, and promoting a clearer understanding of their respective roles and responsibilities.

The discussions also examined ways to achieve the highest levels of operational readiness, including mechanisms to anticipate and address potential challenges while maintaining high standards of service for pilgrims.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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