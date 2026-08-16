Visa holders may stay 90 days in total and must secure an Umrah permit before every visit
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has advised pilgrims using multiple-entry Umrah visas that they must book an approved service package for every visit, saying the visa’s year-long validity does not remove other requirements governing the pilgrimage.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said pilgrims holding the visa must purchase services through a licensed Umrah provider on the Nusuk platform and obtain an Umrah permit before travelling to the kingdom.
The multiple-entry Umrah visa, introduced in July, is valid for 365 days from the date of issue and allows holders to enter Saudi Arabia repeatedly during that period. Pilgrims may stay for a combined total of up to 90 days over the life of the visa.
The ministry said the scheme was designed to give pilgrims greater flexibility in planning visits and performing Umrah, but stressed that each trip remains subject to separate service and permit requirements.
For every visit, pilgrims must purchase a service package from an approved provider through Nusuk. The duration of that package cannot extend beyond the remaining period available under the visa.
Pilgrims must also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app before arriving in Saudi Arabia, with the permit dates matching those of the approved service package.
The ministry said travellers must continue to meet all other entry and travel eligibility requirements.
For a pilgrim’s first visit, the process begins with purchasing an approved service package on Nusuk, followed by submitting the visa application and completing the required procedures with the relevant authorities.
Travel eligibility is then checked before the passenger boards a flight to Saudi Arabia. On arrival, entry details are recorded, while departure information is later updated to calculate how many days remain from the visa holder’s permitted 90-day cumulative stay.
The ministry’s clarification means that holding a valid multiple-entry visa alone is not sufficient for subsequent Umrah visits. Pilgrims must complete the required booking and permit procedures each time they plan to return.