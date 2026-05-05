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Saudi Arabia stands firmly with UAE after Iranian attacks, says Crown Prince

Saudi Crown Prince Salman reaffirms solidarity with UAE and support for its security

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WAM
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Saudi Arabia stands firmly with UAE after Iranian attacks, says Crown Prince
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which he condemned the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, noting that they constitute a violation of the country’s sovereignty and of international law, and undermine regional security and stability.

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Crown Prince Salman affirmed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security, stability and the safety of its people.

The two sides discussed the escalating developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

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