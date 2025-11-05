Massive blaze contained in Dubai’s Al Quoz bicycle warehouse near Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai Civil Defence battled flames for hours; no injuries but warehouse destroyed in fire
A major fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a bicycle warehouse in Dubai’s Al Quoz area, near Sheikh Zayed Road. The blaze, which began around 12:45 a.m., prompted a swift response from Dubai Civil Defence teams, who worked for several hours to bring the situation under control.
According to officials, firefighting crews from multiple stations were dispatched to the scene shortly after the alarm was raised. The teams battled intense flames and thick smoke as they worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby facilities.
After several hours of continuous effort, the fire was completely extinguished by around 5:00 a.m. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported in connection with the incident.
However, significant material losses were recorded, including the destruction of bicycles, batteries, and various accessories stored in the warehouse.
Civil Defence teams conducted cooling operations at the site to ensure the fire did not reignite. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blaze and assess the full extent of the damage.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox