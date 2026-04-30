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Slight relief for passengers as Philippines lowers fuel surcharge level

CAB trims airline add-on fees for early May travel period

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The interim measure shall be in effect until the current situation stabilises, or may be revised or revoked accordingly
The interim measure shall be in effect until the current situation stabilises, or may be revised or revoked accordingly
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Dubai: Passengers can expect a small reduction in travel costs after the Philippines has declared a slight cut in fuel surcharge levels applied starting this May.

The Philippine Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has announced that the surcharge will be reduced from level 19 to level 18 for the period of May 1 to May 15, a modest easing in airline-imposed fees that fluctuate with global fuel prices.

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Small drop in charges

Under the revised level 18, fuel surcharge rates will be slightly lower compared to the previous two-week cycle. Domestic flights will now carry an additional charge ranging from ₱593 to ₱1,734, depending on distance.

For international flights, the surcharge will range from ₱1,958.44 to ₱14,561.87.

The adjustment comes down from level 19, which has carried higher charges reaching up to ₱1,824 for domestic travel and ₱15,397.15 for international routes.

What the fuel surcharge means for travellers

The fuel surcharge is an extra fee collected by airlines on top of base fares to offset fluctuations in jet fuel prices. It has been widely used across worldwide aviation markets, as fuel costs remain one of the biggest operational expenses for airlines.

"Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file its application with this office on or before the effectivity period," said CAB in an advisory.

CAB continues to implement a 15-day monitoring and adjustment cycle for fuel surcharges, allowing airlines and regulators to respond more efficiently to changes in global oil prices.

"This interim measure shall be in effect until the current situation stabilises, or as may be revised or revoked accordingly."

While the reduction is slight, the latest move has signalled a modest easing in pressure on air travellers, offering some relief amid continued volatility in global fuel markets.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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