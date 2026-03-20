Dubai confirms air defence interceptions after loud sounds reported

Authorities confirm noises were caused by successful air defence interceptions.
Dubai: The competent authorities in Dubai have confirmed that the sounds heard in several areas across the emirate were caused by successful interceptions carried out by air defence systems.
Officials clarified that the noises reported by residents were the result of defensive measures that successfully intercepted aerial threats. Authorities emphasised that the situation remains under control.
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Earlier this morning, the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, prompting authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.
Residents were urged to rely on official sources for updates and avoid spreading unverified information on social media.
Officials also reassured the public that security agencies are closely monitoring developments and taking all necessary measures to safeguard the emirate.