UAE responds to Iranian missile and drone threat, residents told safe

Authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours, obtain info from official sources
Abu Dhabi: UAE residents have received a new mobile alert from authorities confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
The Air Defence Systems responded to the threat, and authorities had urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates.
The message, sent to phones nationwide, thanked residents for their cooperation during the emergency and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume. Officials emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions to daily life.
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The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, prompting authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.
Residents were advised to remain in safe locations and follow official updates as defence systems managed the situation. Authorities in Dubai confirmed that unusual sounds heard across the city were caused by successful interceptions, with multiple threats neutralised, ensuring public safety.
The Ministry emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential services. Residents are urged to follow official channels for real-time updates and remain vigilant.