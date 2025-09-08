Oman police adds new digital services to its app

Users can apply for driving licence and view digital copies of important documents
Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has introduced a new update to its official mobile application, introducing packages of new digital services designed to make access for public services faster and more convenient.
The update, now live on both Android and iOS platforms, allows users to display family information, update phone numbers for children under 18 years old, and view digital copies of important documents such as birth certificates, passports, and investor cards. The app also now displays details of individuals under sponsorship.
In a significant step towards enhancing public services, the ROP has also enabled users to book inmate visitations through video calls, eliminating the need for physical presence at correctional facilities.
Another notable feature is the ability to apply for a driving licence for the first time directly through the app, streamlining a process that previously required in-person visits. It also provides access to report cases related to human trafficking. The Oman police affirmed that the update is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its digital services and strengthen its e-governance system to embody the national digital transformation goals.
In May, ROP won the Arab Digital Economy Award 2025 in the Government Innovation category for its electronic customs system “Bayan” during the Digital Economy Conference and Exhibition (Seamless Middle East 2025), which was held in Dubai.
This recognition comes in appreciation of the Royal Oman Police’s efforts in digital transformation and its active contribution to developing the technical system in the Sultanate of Oman in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.
The Bayan system represents one of the best models of government digital integration in the region, having accelerated business processes and simplified customs procedures through the use of artificial intelligence technologies, while enhancing the efficiency of customs services and international trade movement between Oman and other countries. The system includes more than 495 electronic services with direct links to 74 government and private entities.
