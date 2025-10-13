Saudi Arabia registers 1,516 new archaeological sites

Newly registered sites highlight Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to preserve its heritage
Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has announced the registration of 1,516 new archaeological sites in the National Antiquities Register, bringing the total number of documented sites across the Kingdom to 11,577.
The newly recorded sites span several regions, including 1,174 in Riyadh, 184 in Al Baha, 85 in Tabuk, 70 in the Northern Borders region, and three in Jeddah. The update follows a series of recent archaeological finds that continue to shed light on the Kingdom’s deep historical roots and cultural diversity.
Earlier this month, the commission unveiled the discovery of an extraordinary collection of life-size rock art engravings in the Al Nafud desert, dating back between 11,400 and 12,800 years.
Three weeks ago, it announced the discovery of the oldest known human settlement in Masiyon, Wadi Damm, northwest of Tabuk, dating back over 10,000 years, in an extraordinary find that opens a window onto the deep history of the Arabian Peninsula and its ancient civilisations.
The commission said the effort reflects its commitment to documenting and preserving Saudi Arabia’s archaeological heritage, enhancing the national database, and ensuring the long-term protection of heritage sites for future generations.
Citizens and residents are encouraged to report any unregistered archaeological sites through the Archaeological Site Reporting service, the commission’s official social media accounts, or local branches. The initiative aims to promote community involvement in safeguarding and developing the nation’s cultural heritage.
