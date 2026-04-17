Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai inched higher on Friday morning, even as a fragile ceasefire between the US, Iran and Israel begins to take some of the heat out of global markets — a sign that bullion is not quite ready to give up its safe-haven appeal just yet.

Compared to yesterday’s rally — driven by renewed fears around the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty over diplomatic progress — today’s price action suggests a market that is cautiously recalibrating. With ceasefire signals emerging and talks potentially back on the table, traders appear to be trimming risk premiums, though not abandoning them entirely.

In Saudi Arabia, gold prices held steady at lower levels compared to earlier volatility. Twenty-four karat gold was flat at SR595.00 per gram, unchanged from the previous close but still below Thursday morning’s SR598. Meanwhile, 22K stood at SR543.00, also unchanged from the close but down from SR550 earlier in the previous session.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.