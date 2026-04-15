In Dubai, 24K gold slipped to Dh581.50 per gram from Dh582.00 yesterday, while 22K fell to Dh538.50 from Dh539.00 — a modest decline that suggests traders are pricing in optimism after US President Donald Trump said talks to end the Iran war could resume within days.

According to the Wall Street Journal, ships out of Iranian ports have been turning back when instructed by U.S. forces maintaining a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, citing officials. No interdictions have been reported, and enforcement is unlikely to occur in the Arabian Gulf, the report stated.

Reuters reported that bullion remains up 1.6 per cent this week, but analysts say Trump’s remarks on possible talks in Pakistan have shifted markets into a more “risk-on” mode, pulling some money out of defensive assets such as gold.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.