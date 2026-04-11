US-Iran ceasefire: Pakistan PM meets US Vice President as Islamabad talks begin

Shehbaz, Vance launch high-level talks as Pakistan backs de-escalation efforts
Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, marking the opening phase of a high-level diplomatic process focused on regional stability and conflict resolution, as the Islamabad talks formally commenced.
The US delegation includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while the Pakistani side is represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
The visiting delegation was received upon arrival in Islamabad by senior Pakistani leadership, including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, reflecting the significance of the discussions.
Upon arrival, the US delegation was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, highlighting the high-level coordination surrounding the talks.
During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif commended both delegations for their constructive engagement and expressed hope that the talks would pave the way for durable peace in the region.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating dialogue and supporting sustained diplomatic efforts aimed at long-term regional stability.
PM Sharif also emphasised that Pakistan continues to support de-escalation and cooperative engagement, noting that the Islamabad talks could serve as a stepping stone toward a comprehensive and lasting resolution of ongoing tensions.