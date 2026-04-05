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UAE President and Italian Prime Minister discuss regional developments and bilateral cooperation

The two leaders also reviewed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Italy

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UAE President and Italian Prime Minister discuss regional developments and bilateral cooperation
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Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, discussed the latest regional developments and their serious implications for security and stability, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

The meeting took place during the Italian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE.

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The two sides discussed the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

Meloni reiterated Italy’s condemnation of the terrorist attacks and affirmed her country’s solidarity with the UAE regarding the measures being taken to safeguard its security and sovereignty and ensure the safety of its territory and people.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Italian Prime Minister also reviewed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Italy, particularly in the economic and development fields, affirming their shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several ministers and officials.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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