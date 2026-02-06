Explosion rocks Russia’s Tambov region after fuel train derails

Derailment: 16 tank cars were involved in the blaze near the city of Michurinsk
A freight train transporting fuel derailed on Wednesday near the Kochetovka-2 railway station in Russia’s Tambov region, triggering a major explosion and fire that engulfed multiple tank cars, regional authorities said.
According to officials, 16 tank cars were involved in the blaze after the derailment near the city of Michurinsk.
Tambov Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said emergency crews were dispatched quickly to the scene.
"According to updated information at the moment, as a result of the incident at the Kochetovka station in Michurinsk, 11 tank cars with gasoline and 5 with gas caught fire. Two firefighting trains and 25 units of equipment are working at the scene," Pervyshov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported that no civilian casualties had been confirmed.
Regional authorities added that there was no threat to nearby residential areas or critical infrastructure.
However, the media outlet Shot reported that the train’s driver suffered burns while attempting to put out the fire and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Pervyshov did not disclose the cause of the derailment.
He said that once the fire is fully extinguished, railway tracks in the affected area will be inspected for damage before repair crews begin restoration work.
Earlier, the regional office of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire had been localized over an area of approximately 1,000 square meters.
Rail traffic through Michurinsk has since been restored, according to Deputy Governor Yevgeny Zimenko.
Agencies
