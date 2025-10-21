The Gujarat model: BJP’s long innings and the opposition’s missteps

Generations of young Gujaratis have seen no government except the BJP, associating it with stability and governance. With goodies and largesse in the form of multi-billion projects such as the Foxconn deal and the Tata Airbus project — given to the most favoured state — the BJP keeps Gujarat happy. Recently, it was announced that the Commonwealth Games, the second-largest games after the Olympics, will be held in Ahmedabad, and Gujarat is also firmly in the running for the Olympic Games. Even the Filmfare awards have left Mumbai for years to be held in Gujarat.