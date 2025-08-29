A balanced and stable population is crucial for country’s long-term future, says Bhagwat
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged Indian families to consider having three children, arguing that a balanced and stable population is crucial for the country’s long-term future.
Speaking on Thursday at the centenary celebrations of the RSS in New Delhi, Bhagwat said population growth can be both “an asset and a burden,” but warned that declining birth rates pose new challenges for India.
“Our country’s population policy recommends 2.1 children on average. But in practice, you cannot have 0.1 children. So, 2.1 means 3,” Bhagwat said. “Every citizen should ensure there are three children in the family. Beyond that, it should not increase too much, as we also need to provide good upbringing and resources.”
His comments come as the government prepares for the 2027 national census, which will provide the first updated demographic data since 2011. The exercise is expected to give a clearer picture of fertility rates, maternal health, and population growth.
At the same time, a recent United Nations report has warned that India’s total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped to 1.9, falling below the replacement level of 2.1 needed to maintain population stability.
The report, State of World Population 2025: The Real Fertility Crisis, projected India’s population would peak at 1.7 billion by 2045 before beginning to decline.
Bhagwat highlighted that falling birth rates were being seen across communities, including Hindus. “For some time, the birth rate of Hindus has been declining, and the trend is continuing. Other communities also face the same, though it may not be as visible,” he said.
He added that this trend was natural when resources are limited, stressing the need to prepare future generations to deal with demographic changes while encouraging today’s citizens to contribute to population stability.
India’s National Population Policy (NPP) 2000 set out a framework to achieve a stable population by 2045, at levels consistent with economic growth, social development, and environmental protection. It promoted the two-child norm to achieve “replacement-level fertility.”
The policy aimed to reduce the TFR from 3.3 in 1997 to 2.1 by 2010. According to the 2011 Census, progress was made, with fertility declining from 2.5 in 2001 to 2.2 in 2011. However, the latest UN data suggests the trend has overshot, with fertility falling below the replacement rate.
For policymakers, the challenge lies in balancing population control with maintaining demographic stability.
A population that declines too sharply can strain the workforce and economic growth, while unchecked growth can stress resources.
Bhagwat’s call for families to have three children reflects these concerns and adds to the wider national debate on how India should respond to shifting demographic realities ahead of the 2027 census.
