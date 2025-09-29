Building the Indian dream: A chance to rival America’s lost promise

The H-1B visa was, for thousands of Indians, the pathway to the American dream - a Green Card that would enable them to have a good quality life, good education, a chance for their children to get the best opportunities. But the US President does not care about the people-to-people relationship. His moves on making entry to America harder align with his anti-immigrant stance and his ‘Make America Great Again” slogan. He hopes American companies will be forced to hire American workers. The jury is out on whether Trump will get what he wants. Small and mid-sized US firms are unlikely to sponsor Indians under such terms. The losers are not only individual aspirants but also the US itself, which risks losing top global talent.