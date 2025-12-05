Putin reiterates that Ukrainian forces must retreat from the Donbas region or face Russian seizure by force

Russian leader dismisses compromises to end the war
President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Ukrainian forces must retreat from the Donbas region or face Russian seizure by force, dismissing compromises to end the war.
"Either we liberate these territories by force, or Ukrainian troops will leave," he stated in an India Today interview ahead of his Delhi visit, noting Moscow's control over 85% of Donbas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejects territorial concessions, while Putin's remarks follow President Donald Trump's report of "reasonably good" Moscow talks with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on a revised US peace plan.
Putin acknowledged reviewing the updated proposal — originally favoring Russian control of remaining Ukrainian-held Donbas areas — but highlighted disagreements on unspecified points like seized territories and Ukraine's security guarantees.
His adviser Yuri Ushakov confirmed no breakthroughs, crediting recent battlefield gains for bolstering Russia's stance.
Ukraine accuses Russia of stalling ceasefires to grab more land; Foreign Minister Andrii Sybhia called Putin's tactics a "waste of the world's time."
Zelensky sees a "real opportunity" for peace but demands pressure on Moscow, citing Ukrainian negotiators' tweaks to the US framework during November 23 Geneva talks with US and European teams.
A leaked Der Spiegel transcript reveals European leaders' alarm over US talks.
French President Emmanuel Macron warned of potential US betrayal on territory without security guarantees, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Zelensky caution amid "games," and Finnish President Alexander Stubb vowed not to abandon Ukraine.
