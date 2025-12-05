GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Putin reiterates that Ukrainian forces must retreat from the Donbas region or face Russian seizure by force

Russian leader dismisses compromises to end the war

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Daily life in the Donbas region of Ukraine.
Daily life in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Ukrainian forces must retreat from the Donbas region or face Russian seizure by force, dismissing compromises to end the war.

"Either we liberate these territories by force, or Ukrainian troops will leave," he stated in an India Today interview ahead of his Delhi visit, noting Moscow's control over 85% of Donbas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejects territorial concessions, while Putin's remarks follow President Donald Trump's report of "reasonably good" Moscow talks with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on a revised US peace plan.

Putin acknowledged reviewing the updated proposal — originally favoring Russian control of remaining Ukrainian-held Donbas areas — but highlighted disagreements on unspecified points like seized territories and Ukraine's security guarantees.

No breakthroughs

His adviser Yuri Ushakov confirmed no breakthroughs, crediting recent battlefield gains for bolstering Russia's stance.

Ukraine accuses Russia of stalling ceasefires to grab more land; Foreign Minister Andrii Sybhia called Putin's tactics a "waste of the world's time."

Zelensky sees a "real opportunity" for peace but demands pressure on Moscow, citing Ukrainian negotiators' tweaks to the US framework during November 23 Geneva talks with US and European teams.

A leaked Der Spiegel transcript reveals European leaders' alarm over US talks.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned of potential US betrayal on territory without security guarantees, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Zelensky caution amid "games," and Finnish President Alexander Stubb vowed not to abandon Ukraine.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna takes her seat as she prepares to testify during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs hearing titled "The Abduction of Ukrainian Children by the Russian Federation" on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC on December 3, 2025.

UN tells Russia to return captive Ukrainian kids

2m read
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, left, attend talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, back to a camera, at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

US, Russia find ‘no compromise’ after Ukraine talks

3m read
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Kremlin economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, meets with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 2, 2025.

Talks on Ukraine peace plan 'constructive', no deal yet

3m read
Putin says Russia wants to see Ukraine conflict end

Russia will fight on unless Ukraine cedes land

3m read