Back in 2020, a mash-up video of South Korean boy group BTS and the Bollywood song ‘Chunari Chunari’ went viral. A similar mash-up video has started doing the rounds again, and fans are loving it.
In the new clip posted by a social media account, the septet are seen dancing in their studio while the recently released track ‘Besharam Rang’, from upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’, is edited to play over it. It just so happens that the boys’ moves match up to the beat of the song.
In the original video, BTS are doing a dance practice to their Grammy-nominated song ‘Dynamite’.
One person commented under the edited clip: “Damnn is there a song into which the dynamite choreo doesn’t fit.”
The makers of ‘Pathaan’ recently announced that the film’s second track will be released on December 22.
Talking about the song, film’s director Siddharth Anand said: “‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has an irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes.”
He added, “The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is a modern fusion of Qawaali and is a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache.”
The movie, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.