UAE target strong start over Oman with eye on 2026 World Cup spot

Their recent form has been inconsistent. A fourth-place finish in the CAFA Nations Cup and a penalty shootout defeat to India in the same tournament were followed by a goalless draw against Qatar in the opening match of this phase. That result leaves Carlos Queiroz’s men in urgent need of three points — and possibly help from other results — to top Group B.

Oman, meanwhile, have had a mixed 2025. After a promising start with three wins from their first five matches across competitions (D1, L1), they struggled in June, collecting just one point from two qualifiers. A dramatic stoppage-time penalty from Issam Al Sabhi in their final group match helped them edge past Palestine into this stage, securing fourth place in Group B.

The UAE’s last competitive loss came in March — a 2-0 defeat to Iran — before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over North Korea. Though June’s draws against Kyrgyzstan (0-0) and Uzbekistan (1-1) denied them a top-two finish in the third round, recent performances have reignited belief that they can return to the World Cup for the first time since their historic debut at Italia ’90.

Like other top-ranked Asian teams, the UAE entered the qualification journey in the second round and advanced comfortably, topping their group to move into the third phase. However, a third-place finish in Group A during the third round meant they missed out on automatic qualification and were forced into this extra stage, where only the winners of the two three-team groups will earn direct spots at the tournament.

