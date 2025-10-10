GOLD/FOREX
UAE target strong start over Oman with eye on 2026 World Cup spot

Two strong performances can help team reach the showpiece event in US, Mexico and Canada

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE football team
UAE football team
X

Dubai: The UAE will be eager to make a strong statement when they face Oman in the fourth stage of AFC Asia’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on Saturday.

Two strong performances in this round could bring the dream of reaching the 2026 Fifa World Cup — hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada — within touching distance for the UAE.

Like other top-ranked Asian teams, the UAE entered the qualification journey in the second round and advanced comfortably, topping their group to move into the third phase. However, a third-place finish in Group A during the third round meant they missed out on automatic qualification and were forced into this extra stage, where only the winners of the two three-team groups will earn direct spots at the tournament.

With Qatar and Oman having played out a draw in their opening match, a win here would put the UAE in pole position in Group B. Cosmin Olaroiu’s side come into the clash in high spirits, riding a six-match unbeaten run that includes three consecutive victories — against Lecce (3-1), Syria (3-1), and Bahrain (1-0).

The UAE’s last competitive loss came in March — a 2-0 defeat to Iran — before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over North Korea. Though June’s draws against Kyrgyzstan (0-0) and Uzbekistan (1-1) denied them a top-two finish in the third round, recent performances have reignited belief that they can return to the World Cup for the first time since their historic debut at Italia ’90.

Oman, meanwhile, have had a mixed 2025. After a promising start with three wins from their first five matches across competitions (D1, L1), they struggled in June, collecting just one point from two qualifiers. A dramatic stoppage-time penalty from Issam Al Sabhi in their final group match helped them edge past Palestine into this stage, securing fourth place in Group B.

Their recent form has been inconsistent. A fourth-place finish in the CAFA Nations Cup and a penalty shootout defeat to India in the same tournament were followed by a goalless draw against Qatar in the opening match of this phase. That result leaves Carlos Queiroz’s men in urgent need of three points — and possibly help from other results — to top Group B.

While a second-place finish would still provide a lifeline — setting up a two-legged playoff against the runner-up from Group A for a spot in the intercontinental playoffs — Oman will be focused on direct qualification.

For both teams, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win for the UAE would put them firmly in control of their group, while Oman are desperate to snap their winless streak in this fixture and keep their hopes of a historic World Cup debut alive.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Related Topics:
UAEfootball

