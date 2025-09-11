Fifa World Cup 2026: Everything you need to know about buying tickets

“With just ten months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer, FIFA World Cup 2026. “This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event, and we look forward to millions of fans joining us in North America next June.”

Tickets will be sold in three phases. The first phase began on Wednesday and runs until September 19. Fans aged 18 and above can create a Fifa ID on the official website and enter the Visa Presale Draw. Successful applicants, chosen via a random selection, will be notified starting September 29 and assigned a time slot for ticket purchases beginning in October. Tickets for all 104 matches will then be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

