Fifa World Cup 2026: Everything you need to know about buying tickets

2026 edition will be biggest World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches
Dubai: With football fever set to take over the world once again next year, the build-up to the 2026 Fifa World Cup is already creating a buzz — and tickets are at the heart of it.
The 2026 edition will be the biggest World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches, and — for the first time — matches played across three host nations: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 cities in North America.
Here’s your complete guide to Fifa World Cup 2026 ticket sales:
Tickets will be sold in three phases. The first phase began on Wednesday and runs until September 19. Fans aged 18 and above can create a Fifa ID on the official website and enter the Visa Presale Draw. Successful applicants, chosen via a random selection, will be notified starting September 29 and assigned a time slot for ticket purchases beginning in October. Tickets for all 104 matches will then be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Group stage tickets will start at $60. Tickets for the final at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, will go up to $6,730.
Second Phase: Expected to begin in late October, with registration for the "Early Ticket Draw" likely between October 27–31. Purchase windows for selected applicants are expected from mid-November to early December.
Third phase: The "Random Selection Draw" will begin after December 5, once the tournament’s group stage draw is completed. During this phase, fans can apply for specific matches.
“With just ten months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer, FIFA World Cup 2026. “This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event, and we look forward to millions of fans joining us in North America next June.”
Each buyer can purchase up to 4 tickets per match. Buyers can apply for up to 10 matches — totaling 40 tickets per person.
How many tickets will be sold in the first phase?
Fifa has made approximately 1 million tickets available during the Visa Presale Draw.
Any remaining tickets will be available closer to the tournament, sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Fifa will also launch an official resale platform to prevent fraud and unauthorized reselling. Access will depend on local and federal regulations.
Hospitality packages for select venues are already on sale via Fifa’s official hospitality partners.
