Dubai Fountain dazzles again with revamped water and light shows

The world’s largest choreographed fountain, Dubai’s icon, returns to wow crowds

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
The newly reopened Dubai Fountain dazzles once again, enthralling audiences with its refreshed water choreography, enhanced lighting, and upgraded sound systems. In this image, taken moments after its much-anticipated comeback, the fountain soars to heights of 140 metres, releasing jets of water in graceful arcs that dance to music across genres.
Dubai Media Office and Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/7
Water jets shoot up to 140 metres, creating breathtaking patterns against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa.
Dubai Media Office
2/7
Crowds gather at Downtown Dubai as the iconic Dubai Fountain makes its grand return after five months.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/7
Spectators capture the dazzling water and light show on their phones during the evening performance.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/7
The Dubai Mall waterfront promenade once again becomes a prime viewing spot for the spectacular shows.
Dubai Media Office
5/7
The fountain’s upgraded choreography synchronises with Arabic, classical, and international tunes.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6/7
For unforgettable views of the Dubai Fountain, visitors can choose from a range of vantage points. Cafés and restaurants nearby offer front-row perspectives, while Burj Park, Souk Al Bahar, and the Dubai Mall Promenade provide some of the most spectacular locations to experience the dazzling water, light, and music show in all its glory.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7/7
Dubai Fountain continues its legacy as one of the UAE’s top attractions, drawing visitors from across the world.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
