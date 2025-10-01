Phones up, eyes wide: Dubai Fountain’s grand return drew thousands to Burj Lake

Crowd counted down together before the very first note filled the air
After a five-month pause, the Dubai Fountain made its much-awaited return, bursting back to life in front of thousands of eager spectators. The show opened with a dazzling four-minute performance, its waters leaping and swirling in perfect harmony to the patriotic anthem Emsaha Dubai by Coral Al Emarat, a fitting choice to mark the comeback of one of the city’s most iconic attractions.
Crowds of visitors from across the globe, alongside excited locals, gathered around the Burj Lake with phones in hand, ready to capture the first moment the jets soared once again into the night sky. The atmosphere was electric, as the crowd counted down together, their anticipation building before the very first note filled the air.
For many, the show carried personal meaning. “I came to Dubai three days ago, just to see the Dubai Fountain,” said Wajid Cokar, a tourist from Nairobi, Kenya. “I found out it was reopening and I had to come back to see it again. It was an amazing show, worth the wait.”
Among the spectators was Danish, a longtime UAE resident of 15 years, who joined the thousands gathered around the promenade. “To me it feels brand new and bigger this time,” he said. “It is really exciting to see it again.”
Even those who see the fountain daily couldn’t resist. A group of coworkers who work in Downtown Dubai made their way straight from the office to witness the reopening spectacle. “We delayed going home, just to see the fountain,” one said. “We were excited to see the new song collections, which is always fun. It’s a new culture or language each time and that’s what Dubai is all about.”
The magic didn’t stop there. Just 30 minutes later, the fountain erupted once again, this time to Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman’s timeless classic Time to Say Goodbye. As the powerful duet echoed across the lake, the crowd fell silent, mesmerized by the choreography of light, water, and music that has made the Dubai Fountain a must-see experience for millions.
