Masdar, OMV sign binding agreement to develop, operate new 140-MW green hydrogen plant in Austria

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said: “The UAE has a longstanding commitment to working with our partners to accelerate the global energy systems transformation. This joint venture unites Masdar’s two decades of renewable energy leadership with OMV’s industrial capability, paving the way for future commercial opportunities across Europe. Today’s agreement also underscores the deep and growing collaboration between the UAE and Austria in powering growth for the information age.”